You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Canada takes first step to ratify continental trade pact

Wed, May 29, 2019 - 6:52 AM

BP_Chrystia Freeland_290519_14.jpg
Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said Ottawa intends to "move ahead with the ratification process as much as possible in tandem with our partners, particularly with the US."
PHOTO: REUTERS

[OTTAWA] Canada's parliament took a first step on Tuesday toward approving a new continental trade pact with the US and Mexico, with the country's envoy to Washington saying full ratification may occur by the end of July.

The step - passing the ways and means motion to introduce an act to implement the trade agreement - clears the way for Ottawa to present the actual treaty to parliament as early as Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said Ottawa intends to "move ahead with the ratification process as much as possible in tandem with our partners, particularly with the US."

Canada's ambassador to Washington, David MacNaughton, who was in Ottawa to brief officials, told reporters he believes there is "a reasonable chance that the US Congress will pass this deal before the summer recess at the end of July."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"And I think you know, as the minister said, we want to be in position where we can move in tandem with the United States and Mexico on this deal."

The three nations signed the US-Mexico-Canada agreement (USMCA) - which is to replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement - last year after months of negotiations.

It must be ratified by all three countries in order to come into force.

US President Donald Trump this month cleared a key stumbling block by removing contentious US tariffs on imports of Canadian and Mexican steel and aluminum, which both countries demanded as a pre-condition of moving forward on the trade pact.

But Democrats in Congress continue to have concerns about workers' rights, dispute resolution and other issues.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to welcome US Vice-President Mike Pence to Ottawa to discuss implementation of the treaty.

AFP

Government & Economy

US Treasury again says China is not manipulating currency

Brexit is vaccine against anti-EU propaganda: Tusk

New Zealand central bank says risks remain elevated, LVR appropriate for now

Govt infocomm-tech tenders worth billions open to SMEs

Singapore tops in world competitiveness ranking

Singapore to step up cooperation with China: DPM

Editor's Choice

BT_20190529_JLFINTECH_3794214.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Fintechs rethink IPO rush amid weak debuts, healthy funding options

BT_20190529_YOMETRO2934FX_3794580.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Metro's new CEO outlines growth plans

BT_20190529_KRTHONG29_3794538.jpg
May 29, 2019
Real Estate

Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer resigns from directorships
2 Jeffrey Ong has been contacting firms to tender resignation even as he remains incommunicado
3 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
4 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset
5 Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords

Must Read

BT_20190529_JLFINTECH_3794214.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Fintechs rethink IPO rush amid weak debuts, healthy funding options

lwx_raffles place_290519_3.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Govt infocomm-tech tenders worth billions open to SMEs

BT_20190529_YOMETRO2934FX_3794580.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Metro's new CEO outlines growth plans

BT_20190529_KRTHONG29_3794538.jpg
May 29, 2019
Real Estate

Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening