Canada to roll out Covid-19 tracing app as cases top 100,000

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[OTTAWA] Canada will soon roll out a Covid-19 tracing app for smart phones, developed with help from BlackBerry and Shopify, it was announced Thursday, as the number of cases topped 100,000.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a daily briefing it will be "crucial" to increase testing and...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes