You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Canada's Ontario disappoints with new climate plan

Fri, Nov 30, 2018 - 6:57 AM

[OTTAWA] Ontario unveiled a plan Thursday to combat climate change by replacing its cap-and-trade system with a fund to help companies reduce emissions - prompting criticism from environmentalists and Canada's federal government.

The nation's most populous province and its main economic engine wants to spend C$400 million (S$411 million) over four years to help the private sector drive Canada toward its goals under the 2015 Paris climate accord.

But critics say it allows total emissions to rise.

"This plan reverses years of progress," said the Pembina Institute, while Greenpeace described it as a "major retreat from what was being done to fight climate change in Ontario."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Canada agreed under the Paris Agreement to reduce its CO2 emissions by 30 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030.

Named The Ontario Carbon Trust, the new blueprint follows an Australian model to inject money into the private sector to promote green practices.

Under cap-and-trade systems like the one introduced by Ontario's previous Liberal administration, authorities sell a limited number of permits that allow companies to discharge specific quantities of a specific pollutant per time period.

Since his election in June, Ontario premier Doug Ford has railed against a proposed federal "carbon tax" and joined a lawsuit with Saskatchewan against Ottawa's threat to impose it on provinces that don't fall in line with its emissions reduction strategy.

Ontario environment minister Rod Phillips said the new plan represented "a clean break from the status quo" that would balance a healthy environment with a healthy economy.

But his federal counterpart, Environment minister Catherine McKenna, accused Ontario of "going backward on climate action."

"The Ford government wants to go back in time and they want to make it free to pollute," she said in the foyer of the House of Commons.

AFP

Government & Economy

New payout for victims of Madoff Ponzi scheme

G20-bound Merkel's plane makes emergency landing in Cologne

Federal Reserve likely to raise rates in December but concerns mounting: minutes

More Singaporeans employed; saw faster pay gains in 2018

Thales launches Singapore digital centre

US slams 'harmful' China trade policies, threatens auto tariffs

Editor's Choice

BT_20181130_JLSC_3631246.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

StanChart private bank sees future in price transparency

BT_20181130_VIE5030_3631290.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
SME

Expand Construction tops in this year's E50 Awards

BT_20181130_CCGOJEK_3631317.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Garage

Round 2 of ride-hailing battle taking a different route

Most Read

1 China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!
2 Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended
3 More LNG traders prefer to keep their fuel inside vessels
4 Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps
5 Learning Chinese transcends just speaking the language

Must Read

BT_20181130_JLSC_3631246.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

StanChart private bank sees future in price transparency

BT_20181130_VIE5030_3631290.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
SME

Expand Construction tops in this year's E50 Awards

BT_20181130_CCGOJEK_3631317.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Garage

Round 2 of ride-hailing battle taking a different route

Nov 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Thales launches Singapore digital centre

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening