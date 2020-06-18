You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Canadian party leader kicked out of parliament after accusing MP of racism

Thu, Jun 18, 2020 - 6:40 AM

rk_JagmeetSingh_180620.jpg
New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh, a devout Sikh and the first non-white leader of a Canadian federal political party, had gotten into a heated argument with a Bloc Quebecois MP.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[OTTAWA] The leader of a Canadian political party was temporarily kicked out of the House of Commons on Wednesday after refusing to apologise for calling another MP a racist.

New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh, a devout Sikh and the first non-white leader of a Canadian federal political party, had gotten into a heated argument with a Bloc Quebecois MP.

Mr Singh had asked the House to unanimously pass a motion recognising systemic racism in the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and calling for a review of its budget.

He and Bloc Quebecois house leader Alain Therrien exchanged words over the Bloc MP's refusal to support the motion, according to parliamentary video and confirmed by an NDP spokesperson to AFP.

After another MP complained, Mr Singh then rose and acknowledged to the House: "It's true, I called him a racist."

SEE ALSO

Is political change around the corner?

For his use of unparliamentary language and his refusal to apologise, the House speaker ordered Mr Singh out for the remainder of the day's sitting.

In a statement, the Bloc said racism in policing should be studied by a parliamentary committee and that it was "inappropriate" for the NDP to preempt its conclusions.

Mr Singh told a news conference it was a "dismissive gesture" that set him off.

"With that simple gesture, (Therrien) dismissed the experiences of indigenous communities and people who have been killed and brutalised (by police) in the same way others have done for decades," he said. "And I got angry."

He also said that he is now "sad" that lawmakers were unable to come together to support "straightforward changes" to policing in Canada.

"Someone can act racist in the House of Commons and not get kicked out. And someone can call them out for doing something racist and get kicked out. You figure that out," he added.

This all came amid worldwide anti-racism protests following the recent death in police custody of a black man, George Floyd, in the US state of Minnesota.

Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that systemic racism exists in all Canadian institutions, including the federal police.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Brazil cuts interest rate to new low amid virus rout

Downtime pushing builders to take strides in innovation, productivity

Singapore's non-oil exports fall 4.5% in May, first drop in 2020

Singapore must not despair, but stay cohesive: Tharman

Asia Q2 business sentiment at record low on virus impact: poll

Japan's exports fall by most since 2009 as US demand slumps

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 18, 2020 06:42 AM
Government & Economy

Brazil cuts interest rate to new low amid virus rout

[BRASÍLIA] Brazil's central bank slashed its benchmark interest rate to a new all-time low on Wednesday, saying the...

Jun 18, 2020 06:38 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks end mostly down on valuation worries, Dow -0.7%

[NEW YORK] The Dow and S&P 500 both fell on Wednesday as markets monitored increased coronavirus cases amid...

Jun 18, 2020 06:37 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil slides on fresh Covid-19 outbreaks, bump in crude stocks

[NEW YORK] Oil prices settled lower on Wednesday on fuel demand worries due to an uptick in coronavirus cases, with...

Jun 18, 2020 06:35 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares rise for second day on hopes of more US stimulus

[BENGALURU] European shares rose for a second day on Wednesday as expectations of more US stimulus and hopes the...

Jun 18, 2020 12:37 AM
Government & Economy

Powell repeats Fed to use full range of tools to aid economy

[WASHINGTON] With a full US economic recovery out of reach until the coronavirus pandemic is brought to heel, the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.