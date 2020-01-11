You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Canadians would back Prince Harry as governor general: poll

Sat, Jan 11, 2020 - 7:02 AM

rk_PH-MM_110120.jpg
A majority of Canadians would support making Britain's Prince Harry the country's next governor general, according to a poll published on Friday as his wife, Meghan, returned to Canada.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[MONTREAL] A majority of Canadians would support making Britain's Prince Harry the country's next governor general, according to a poll published on Friday as his wife, Meghan, returned to Canada.

Sixty-one per cent of the Canadians polled said they would support having Harry replace current governor general Julie Payette when her term expires, the National Post said.

The governor general is Queen Elizabeth II's representative in the former British colony, a member of the Commonwealth.

Ms Payette, a former astronaut, was named to the post in 2017. The governor general, who resides in Ottawa, generally serves for five years.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The favourable poll came despite Harry never having expressed any interest in the post, which has been held by Canadians since the 1950s but was previously held by Britons.

SEE ALSO

Can Harry, Meghan be financially free from monarchy?

Britain's royal family has been in crisis since Harry and Meghan's bombshell announcement that they were quitting their frontline duties.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent an extended Christmas holiday in Canada with their son before returning to break the news this week that they would "step back" their royal roles.

The Daily Mail newspaper reported that Meghan flew back to Canada on Thursday. She had left their baby Archie behind in Canada with his nanny, and "she may stay there for the foreseeable future", it said.

"I can confirm reports that the duchess is in Canada," the couple's spokeswoman told AFP.

She declined to provide further details, or confirm the Mail's report that Harry was likely to join his wife and son in Canada shortly.

Meghan, a former actress, lived in Toronto when she appeared in the television series Suits.

The National Post poll of 1,515 Canadians was conducted on Monday by Dart and Maru/Blue Voice Canada and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.

AFP

Government & Economy

Democrats to send Trump impeachment articles to Senate next week

Brazil's education minister mocked for Twitter spelling error

Creative Tech among 7 in breach of personal data law

Examples of how SMEs forged ahead with public agencies' help

Job growth slows in Dec; unemployment rate steady at 3.5%

Trade risks easing may mean bluer skies for 2020

BREAKING

Jan 11, 2020 07:13 AM
Transport

Lufthansa extends Iran cancellations, resumes flights to Iraq

[BERLIN] Lufthansa has extended its suspension of flights to Iran, the German airline said on Friday, after the...

Jan 11, 2020 07:07 AM
Transport

China's Geely in talks to take stake in Aston Martin

[BENGALURU] China's Geely Automobile Holding is in talks with Aston Martin management and investors about taking a...

Jan 11, 2020 07:00 AM
Life & Culture

Mayor to name Paris street after David Bowie

[PARIS] A Paris street will soon be named after the late British rock star David Bowie, a local mayor announced on...

Jan 11, 2020 06:58 AM
Transport

Airbus net orders rise but lag behind deliveries in 2019

[PARIS] Airbus posted higher airplane orders for 2019 but failed to keep pace with deliveries for the second year in...

Jan 11, 2020 06:57 AM
Transport

Ukraine given access to crashed plane's black boxes: minister

[KIEV] Ukrainian experts have been given access to the black box flight recorders of the Ukrainian plane that...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly