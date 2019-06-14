You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Carbon pricing "essential" to stem global warming, pope tells energy leaders

Fri, Jun 14, 2019 - 10:25 PM

doc75sfou5gfki1df4aid9n_doc75rhpr5me9w1b62y0b9z.jpg
Pope Francis said on Friday that carbon pricing was "essential" to stem global warming, his clearest statement to date in support of the practice.
REUTERS

[VATICAN CITY] Pope Francis said on Friday that carbon pricing was "essential" to stem global warming, his clearest statement to date in support of the practice.

In an address to energy executives at the end of a two-day meeting, he also called for "open, transparent, science-based and standardised" reporting of climate risk and a "radical energy transition" away from carbon to save the planet.

Carbon pricing, via taxes or emissions trading schemes, is used by many governments to make energy consumers pay for the costs of using the fossil fuels that contribute to global warming, and to spur investment in low-carbon technology.

The Vatican did not release the names of those who attended the closed-door meeting at its Academy of Sciences, a follow-up to one a year ago, but industry sources said the companies represented were believed to be industry giants Eni, Exxon, Total, Repsol, BP, Sinopec, ConocoPhillips, Equinor and Chevron.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A small group of demonstrators gathered outside a Vatican gate. One held a sign reading "Dear Oil CEOs - Think of Your Children".

Pope Francis, who has made many calls for environmental protection and has clashed over climate change with leaders such as US President Donald Trump, said the ecological crisis "threatens the very future of the human family".

He implicitly criticised those who, like Mr Trump, deny that climate change is mostly caused by human activity.

"For too long we have collectively failed to listen to the fruits of scientific analysis, and doomsday predictions can no longer be met with irony or disdain," he said, adding that discussion of climate change and energy transition must be rooted in "the best scientific research available today".

REUTERS

Government & Economy

US retail sales post broad rise, prior months revised up

Hong Kong tycoons start moving assets offshore as fears rise over new extradition law

China tells US to stop trying to 'mess up' Hong Kong

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

New S$2.2m construction-safety school will use virtual reality to let workers see how dangerous worksites are

EU ministers agree to Macron-backed eurozone budget: minister

Editor's Choice

BP_USchina_140619_6.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asean flows gain ground even as US, China trade blows

BP_Jeffrey Ong_140619_4.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jeffrey Ong faces 8 more charges; CAD receives new reports

BT_20190614_JKJEREMY14_3808405.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Flat global growth for 2019, but no recession, says Aberdeen

Most Read

1 Nicholas Mak joins ERA Realty as head of research
2 Trump gets harpooned for 'Prince of Whales' spelling error
3 Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription
4 HSBC offers 2.5-year fixed term bond fund to Singapore retail investors
5 Suspended stocks on SGX hit highest level in three years

Must Read

IMG_001.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, UK to deepen collaboration in digital government services

doc75sd1rl2q111hgykp344_doc75sc95ejmabjl4z31wm.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Asia Partners.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Garage

New private equity firm Asia Partners eyes South-east Asia startups

Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Epicentre must get SGX regulator's nod before appointing director or executive officer

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening