CareShield Life to replace ElderShield in 2020
People over 40 years old in 2020 have the option of sticking with ElderShield or switching to the new mandatory scheme which offers wider coverage
Singapore
ANOTHER piece of the jigsaw to prepare Singapore for its ageing population, a national long-term care insurance to provide financial aid to those afflicted with severe disability, will be launched in 2020.
Called CareShield Life, the government-run scheme will be
