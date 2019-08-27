You are here

CEO of Malaysia’s RM301.4b state fund is leaving: source

Tue, Aug 27, 2019 - 4:20 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's biggest state-owned fund Permodalan Nasional Bhd's (PNB) chief executive officer Abdul Rahman Ahmad will be leaving, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

Mr Rahman will be replaced by Jalil Rasheed, Singapore investment director at Invesco Ltd, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Mr Rahman joined PNB in 2016 after a stint as CEO of Ekuiti Nasional Bhd, a state-linked private equity firm.

The moves signal that Malaysia isn't done with a leadership reshuffle at government-linked companies, which started with the departures of former PNB chairman Abdul Wahid Omar as well as executives at CIMB Group Holdings Bhd and Khazanah Nasional Bhd. The management changes followed the return of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who led the current government to a surprise victory in the May 2018 election.

A representative for PNB didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment, while Mr Jalil couldn't be immediately reached for comment.

PNB was set up by the government in 1978 to help boost the wealth of the country's ethnic Malays by investing in local companies. The fund has total assets of RM301.4 billion (S$99.49 billion) as of end-May, with Mr Rahman and Mr Wahid unveiling plans in 2016 to boost the assets to RM350 billion by 2022.

The fund holds stakes in the nation's biggest companies, including Malayan Banking Bhd, Sime Darby Bhd and UMW Holdings Bhd. Its domestic equity investments of RM180 billion is equivalent to about 10 per cent of the Malaysian stock exchange's market capitalisation, Mr Wahid said in a 2017 interview.

BLOOMBERG

