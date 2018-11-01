Chan Cheow Hoe named government chief digital technology officer

Mr Chan Cheow Hoe has been appointed as government chief digital technology officer, serving as digital technology advisor to the Government and head of profession for information and communication technology (ICT) engineers.

THE Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) announced on Thursday the appointment of Chan Cheow Hoe as government chief digital technology officer (GCDTO), serving as digital technology advisor to the Government and head of profession for information and communication technology (ICT) engineers.

Mr Chan's appointment is with immediate effect. He will concurrently continue as the deputy chief executive (products) of the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech).

In his new role, Mr Chan will lead the development of the Government’s digital infrastructure, and capability and talent development in

information and communication technology and smart systems (ICT&SS). He will also oversee the development of platforms to enable resource sharing and interoperability across the Government, to drive the development and delivery of innovative government

digital services for citizens and businesses.

Mr Chan will report directly to Mr Ng Chee Khern, permanent-secretary of the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group.

Mr Ng, who is also chairman of GovTech, said: “Cheow Hoe was instrumental in transforming GovTech into an engineering-focused agency, and in putting in place the building blocks of the Singapore Government Technology Stack. I am confident that Cheow Hoe will lead the tech community well in realising the public service’s digital transformation and the Smart Nation outcomes in his new capacity as the government chief digital technology officer.”