You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Chances of Britain leaving EU without deal is '60-40'

Mon, Aug 06, 2018 - 5:50 AM

London

BRITAIN is now likely to leave the European Union without a deal due to the "intransigence" of the EU, International Trade Secretary Liam Fox told The Sunday Times.

The pro-Brexit minister said the chances of a no-deal Brexit were now "60-40", laying the blame on EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier.

"I think the intransigence of the commission is pushing us towards no deal," he told The Sunday Times. "If the EU decides that the theological obsession of the unelected is to take priority over the economic well-being of the people of Europe, then it's a bu-reaucrats' Brexit - not a people's Brexit - and there is going to be only one outcome."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He said Mr Barnier had rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's latest plan, agreed by her Cabinet, on the grounds that "we have never done it before".

It was therefore up to the EU to "show us one that they can suggest that would be acceptable to us," said Mr Fox. "It's up to the EU27 to deter-mine whether they want the EU Commission's ideological purity to be maintained at the expense of their real economies."

Mrs May met with French President Emmanuel Macron on the Mediterranean coast on Friday to lobby for her Brexit plan, which has divided her government and so far failed to win over EU negotiators. She has just a few months before an agreement on Britain's divorce from the EU - set for March 29, 2019 - must be forged in principle ahead of an EU summit in mid-October. AFP

Government & Economy

Singapore firms urged to see innovation, going global as a single process

ESG to help new SMEs go digital from birth

Strong US earnings buoy stocks, but will optimism last?

Tariffs working in trade war with China, says Trump

How to end Japan's deflation? Abolish cash

EU High Rep Mogherini discussed denuclearisation with DPRK's Ri

Editor's Choice

BT_20180804_TUASPRING_3522142.jpg
Aug 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux expecting net cash outflows; Sembcorp, Keppel, YTL said to eye Tuaspring

2018-05-24T144356Z_1614312936_RC1CEC09CD10_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Aug 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

UOB posts sparkling Q2 earnings, but CEO expects home loans and home prices to slide

BT_20180804_JLBRUNCH4P1_3521778.jpg
Aug 4, 2018
Brunch

The thin green line: sustaining sustainability

Most Read

1 Robert Kuok's daughter buying bungalow in Belmont Park GCB Area
2 UOB sees housing prices falling 5-10% over time; keeps 2018 home loan growth forecast
3 Huawei declares ambition to be No 1 after dethroning Apple
4 Venture Corp declares surprise dividend; net profit up 40% in Q2
5 Hyflux expecting net cash outflows; Sembcorp, Keppel, YTL said to eye Tuaspring
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180804_TUASPRING_3522142.jpg
Aug 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux expecting net cash outflows; Sembcorp, Keppel, YTL said to eye Tuaspring

BT_20180804_KRASIA_3522169.jpg
Aug 4, 2018
Real Estate

Robert Kuok's daughter buying bungalow in Belmont Park GCB Area

2018-07-09T030811Z_1336109224_RC13130F7230_RTRMADP_3_TEMASEK-RESULTS.JPG
Aug 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek closer to first retail bond with new S$5b programme

2018-05-24T144356Z_1614312936_RC1CEC09CD10_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Aug 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

UOB posts sparkling Q2 earnings, but CEO expects home loans and home prices to slide

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening