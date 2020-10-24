Chief Justice grants leave to probe DPPs for misconduct in former maid Parti Liyani case

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE Chief Justice has given the go-ahead for investigations into two Deputy Public Prosecutors to commence, following a misconduct complaint by former domestic helper Parti Liyani.
DPP Tan Yanying and DPP Tan Wee Hao handled Ms Parti's theft trial in which she was accused...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes