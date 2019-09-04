You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Chile cuts benchmark rate to 9-year low as economy weakens

Wed, Sep 04, 2019 - 7:13 AM

[SANTIAGO] Chile's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to a nine-year low, and hinted on more reductions, in a bid to stimulate an economy that has been caught between a global trade war and weakening domestic demand.

The bank's board, led by President Mario Marcel, cut the key rate by 50 basis points to 2 per cent, as expected by 14 of 20 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The remaining economists expected a reduction of 25 basis points.

"The performance of the economy in the second quarter and its outlook point toward a longer-than-expected convergence of inflation to its target, which makes monetary stimulus more necessary," the central bank said in a statement on its website. "An expansion of said stimulus may be required and will be evaluated in the next meetings."

Chile's economy has been slowing amid a drop in business and consumer confidence and a slump in the price of copper, the country's main export product. Analysts now see it expanding 2.7 per cent in 2019, less than the 3.4 per cent forecast at the beginning of the year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The central bank will publish new estimates for growth and inflation on Wednesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

After a surprise 50 basis point cut in June, policy makers left the key rate unchanged in July as they gathered more information about the global economy and waited to see how other central banks would react to a slowdown.

Bets on additional monetary easing are piling up, with traders forecasting Chile's key rate to fall to 1.75 per cent by March, according to the latest central bank survey.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

France pushes US$15b credit line plan for Iran, if US allows it

UK announces £2 billion extra Brexit funding

No US interest rate cut 'required' if growth continues: Fed member

21 Conservative MPs voted against UK's Johnson: official

Pentagon frees US$3.6b to build 282km of wall on Mexican border

Hong Kong protesters appeal to Merkel before China visit

Editor's Choice

nz_home_040921.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Real Estate

Tech@SG pilot spurs hopes of demand spike for home rentals

BT_20190904_CCSGINNOVATE_3882303.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Garage

Singapore deep tech startups face Series B funding gap: SGInnovate

Sep 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Quarterly reporting: risk-based approach cannot be too narrow

Must Read

nz_home_040921.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Real Estate

Tech@SG pilot spurs hopes of demand spike for home rentals

BT_20190904_CCSGINNOVATE_3882303.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Garage

Singapore deep tech startups face Series B funding gap: SGInnovate

BT_20190904_CCSHOPEE4_3882324.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Garage

Shopee pumping more into user engagement and services for sellers

Sep 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore on track to hit 2025 cheque-free target

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly