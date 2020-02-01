You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China ambassador says no need for 'unnecessary panic' over virus

Sat, Feb 01, 2020 - 8:37 AM

nz_ChenXu_010237.jpg
"There is no need for unnecessary panic, and no need for excessive measures," ambassador Chen Xu told reporters in Geneva.
PHOTO: AFP

[GENEVA] China is decisively working to control the deadly outbreak of the novel coronavirus, its ambassador to the UN said Friday, insisting there was no need for countries impose "excessive measures" like border closures.

"There is no need for unnecessary panic, and no need for excessive measures," ambassador Chen Xu told reporters in Geneva.

The UN's World Health Organization on Thursday declared the outbreak a global health emergency, but said it was not recommending any international trade or travel restrictions and urged the numerous countries already taking such measures to reconsider.

But with the disease - which has killed 213 people and infected nearly 10,000 in China - spreading to some 20 nations, governments, businesses and worried people around the world were taking matters into their own hands.

A range of countries have asked their nationals not to travel to China, airlines have suspended flights to the country, and several nations have gone so far as to ban entry by Chinese travellers, and especially those from Wuhan, the city in central Hubei province where the virus first surfaced last month.

SEE ALSO

Spain confirms first case of coronavirus

Mr Chen emphasised that the WHO had declared a global health emergency due to the threat of spread in other countries, and not because the agency lacked confidence in China's handling of situation.

Indeed, when he made the announcement Thursday evening, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed that the "declaration is not a vote of no confidence in China. On the contrary, WHO continues to have confidence in China's capacity to control the outbreak."

Mr Chen said he hoped that WHO's declaration would prompt countries to listen to the UN agency's recommendations.

"I hope that a calm, rational, scientific and objective attitude will be adopted", he said.

"We don't believe it is advisable to take all of these measures, unnecessary or excessive measures to cut off the airline or to shut down the border."

A WHO spokesman also warned earlier Friday that measures like closing official border crossings could be counterproductive, and could even accelerate the spread of the virus since people would seek unofficial and unmonitored routes.

Mr Chen pointed to the extreme steps China has taken to stop the spread of the virus, which include effectively quarantining more than 50 million people in Wuhan and surrounding Hubei province.

Such measures, he said, had prevented significant spread of the virus beyond China's borders, with only around one percent of those infected so far in other countries.

"We have the capacity to defeat the disease... We are confident to win the fight against this epidemic."

AFP

Government & Economy

Spain confirms first case of coronavirus

US Senate blocks trial witnesses, sets path to Trump acquittal

Brexit is here, what changes?

Fighting graft with tech: How the CPIB's work has evolved

Massive sell-off expected when China's markets reopen

DPM Heng to give outline of Budget moves to mitigate virus impact

BREAKING

Feb 1, 2020 08:10 AM
Government & Economy

Spain confirms first case of coronavirus

[MADRID] Spain has confirmed the country's first case of coronavirus, after a man was diagnosed on the remote island...

Feb 1, 2020 08:01 AM
Government & Economy

US Senate blocks trial witnesses, sets path to Trump acquittal

[WASHINGTON] The US Senate voted against seeking new evidence in Donald Trump's impeachment trial, sending the...

Feb 1, 2020 07:55 AM
Government & Economy

Brexit is here, what changes?

[BRUSSELS] At midnight on Friday - 1,317 days after British voters decided to leave the European Union - Brexit...

Feb 1, 2020 07:23 AM
Consumer

Reynolds Wrap maker jumps after raising US$1.2b in IPO

[SAN FRANCISCO] Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, the maker of Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil and Hefty trash bags, rose...

Feb 1, 2020 06:33 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil slides as virus outbreak shakes economic growth predictions

[NEW YORK] Oil prices fell on Friday and were on track for a fourth straight weekly loss on mounting worries about...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly