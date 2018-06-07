You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China calls for public's help to catch overseas graft suspects

Thu, Jun 07, 2018 - 9:23 AM

[BEIJING] The Chinese government said it has launched a new website to encourage people to offer information on 50 corruption suspects who have fled overseas, even providing information about the streets on which they live in English as well as Chinese.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has overseen a multi-year war on graft, promising to quash deep-seated corruption at all levels of the party.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection took the fight overseas in 2015 by releasing a list of the 100 most- wanted fugitives that it has since sought to return through operations called "fox hunt" and "sky net".

Beijing has struggled to enlist Western countries in its efforts to return corruption suspects. Many have proved reluctant to sign an extradition treaty with China, pointing to its poor rights record and opaque criminal prosecution process.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For the second time in the space of a year, the commission released a list of names of people it is seeking - 50 this time compared with 22 a year ago - of whom 23 it says are likely to have fled to the United States.

Other countries include Canada and New Zealand. The majority are suspected of corruption, bribery or embezzlement, and 21 of the 50 have been on the run for more than a decade.

The commission provided English as well as Chinese descriptions of their suspected crimes and where they might be living, as well as showing their pictures, in a statement released late on Wednesday.

Those who have information about them can report on a new website (http://www.12388.gov.cn/ztzz/), although that is only available in Chinese.

"The aim of this new announcement is to closely rely on the masses and actively mobilise them," the commission said.

Of the 22 suspects whose names it released last year, six have so far given themselves up, it said.

China had captured 4,141 fugitives from more than 90 countries and regions and recovered nearly 10 billion yuan (S$2.1 billion) by the end of April, the commission said.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Trump to stick to hard line on trade as G-7 showdown looms

No agreement yet between US, China on ZTE: Trump aide

Trudeau expects 'difficult' conversations with Trump at G-7

White House wants N Korean leader to commit to disarmament

Malaysia's central bank governor resigns amid overhaul by new govt

UK banks face Brexit blow in France's tilt at MiFID rules

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_070618_2.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGX-Bursa link-up risks getting the chop

BT_20180607_JLROZ_3463414.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor

BT_20180607_JOEL_3463603.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Consumer

Joel Robuchon Restaurant to close

Most Read

1 Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching
2 Astrea IV private equity bonds' retail tranche interest rate set at 4.35% pa
3 Temasek's retail private equity bond 'a way to grow retirement nest egg'
4 SGX adds 12 mainboard companies to watch list, removes one
5 Farrer Road's Spanish Village up for collective sale at S$882m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Singapore Exchange_070618_2.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGX-Bursa link-up risks getting the chop

BT_20180607_JLROZ_3463414.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor

Jun 7, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Del Monte Pacific, TTJ Holdings, Raffles Education, Mandarin Oriental International

BT_20180607_LIPROPERTY74PTH_3463631.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Real Estate

Three freehold plots up for sale

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening