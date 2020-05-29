You are here

China defends economic response to Covid-19

Premier Li says Beijing has room for fiscal and monetary measures and will protect businesses and livelihoods
Fri, May 29, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Beijing's focus is now to stabilise the economy and generate jobs. The official unemployment figure is 6 per cent, but economists think it is closer to 20 per cent.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Beijing

CHINA'S economy will grow this year and the government still has room to accommodate fiscal and monetary measures, said Premier Li Keqiang at a press conference in Beijing on Thursday.

In his annual meeting with the media at the Great Hall of the People, he reaffirmed China...

