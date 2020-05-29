China defends economic response to Covid-19

Get our introductory offer at only
Beijing
CHINA'S economy will grow this year and the government still has room to accommodate fiscal and monetary measures, said Premier Li Keqiang at a press conference in Beijing on Thursday.
In his annual meeting with the media at the Great Hall of the People, he reaffirmed China...
