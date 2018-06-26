You are here

Home > Government & Economy
TRADE TENSIONS

China, EU agree to fight protectionism, but latter repeats complaints

Tue, Jun 26, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180626_NSTRADE26ON44_3481035.jpg
Mr Katainen with Mr Liu during the EU-China High-level Economic Dialogue in Beijing on June 25.
PHOTO: AFP

Beijing

CHINESE and European Union (EU) officials both agreed to oppose unilateralism and trade protectionism during talks in Beijing on a bilateral investment agreement, taking a swipe at US President Donald Trump's campaign of punitive tariffs.

But a top EU official made it clear that Europe is not fully on the same page as China, calling on Beijing to do more to make market access more fair and reduce overcapacity in steel and other sectors, including hi-tech.

Hosting the talks, Vice Premier Liu He stressed China and the EU had a common interest in defending the global multilateral trading system.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Both sides believe that we must resolutely oppose unilateralism and trade protectionism and prevent such behaviour from causing volatility and recession in the global economy," Mr Lieu told a media briefing after the talks.

The two sides expect to exchange lists of proposals for the bilateral investment agreement at a China-EU summit in Beijing next month, according to Mr Liu.

EU Commission vice president Jyrki Katainen said, however, that areas of disagreement also need to be addressed if China and the EU are to develop their economic, trade and investment relationship.

"It is essential that we work together to tackle overcapacity in sectors such as steel and aluminium," Mr Katainen said, specifically identifying the industries that Mr Trump first took aim at when he embarked on a tariff war in March.

He also urged China to prevent overcapacity in other industries, including high-tech sectors covered by the "Made in China 2025" strategy.

Last month, European lawmakers approved a far-reaching proposal for tougher scrutiny of foreign investments, partly in response to a flurry of Chinese acquisitions of European firms.

Mr Liu voiced hope that the EU would take concrete steps to lower restrictions on European exports to China.

The "Made in China 2025" plan aims to upgrade China's capabilities in advanced information technology, aerospace, marine engineering, pharmaceuticals, advanced energy vehicles, robotics and other high-technology industries.

Last month, European lawmakers approved a far-reaching proposal for tougher scrutiny of foreign investments, partly in response to a flurry of Chinese acquisitions of European firms. REUTERS

Government & Economy

Singapore among region's top cross-border investors in commercial real estate

KL, Singapore must comply fully with 1962 water pact terms: MFA

Yuan sinks to six-month low on worsening trade outlook

US to curb China investments, citing risks

German business morale ebbs as trade fears linger

A sombre economic reality for Turkey's Erdogan after poll win

Editor's Choice

Jun 26, 2018
Startups

oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall

BT_20180626_KRBUNG26_3481039.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Real Estate

CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m

Jun 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Magnus Energy confirms former MD's lawsuit

Most Read

1 Mahathir revives Singapore water dispute, takes swipe at Trump
2 StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels
3 oBike to stop bike sharing in Singapore due to new regulations, viability issues
4 Airbus, Boeing eye after-sales market, but there's room for Singapore players
5 MyRepublic CEO lays out game plan
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jun 26, 2018
Startups

oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall

BT_20180626_KRBUNG26_3481039.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Real Estate

CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m

Jun 26, 2018
Real Estate

ARA to fully acquire Cache's Reit, property managers in deal with CWT

Jun 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

PropNex to list at S$0.65 per share come July 2

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening