China extends anti-dumping duties on US, EU steel tubes and pipes for 5 years

Sat, May 09, 2020 - 10:58 AM

[BEIJING] China said on Saturday it would extend anti-dumping duties on certain alloy steel seamless tubes and pipes from the United States and European Union for five years starting May 10.

The decision is part of a final review of anti-dumping duties for the products that had been in place from 2014 to May 2019. Last June, it hiked the tariffs by as much as ten times while the review was underway and those levels of duties now remain in place.

Duties of 101.0 per cent to 147.8 per cent have been imposed on US companies including Wyman-Gordon Forgings, while European firms such as Vallourec Deutschland GmbH and Vallourec Tubes France will be subject to duties of 57.9 per cent to 60.8 per cent, the Commerce Ministry said on its website. 

REUTERS

