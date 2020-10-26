You are here

China gives six US media outlets a week to report on operations

Mon, Oct 26, 2020 - 11:23 PM

[BEIJING] China's foreign ministry on Monday ordered six US media outlets to report back on their operations in the country within seven days, after Washington said it would designate the US arms of six more China-based media firms as foreign missions.

The US media firms affected are the American Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), the Los Angeles Times, Newsweek, Feature Story News, the Bureau of National Affairs and Minnesota Public Radio, according to a foreign ministry statement.

REUTERS

