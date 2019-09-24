You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China has ample monetary policy tools to support economy: central bank

Tue, Sep 24, 2019 - 10:46 AM

nz_pboc_240967.jpg
China has ample monetary policy tools and relatively large policy room to support its economy, the country's central bank said on Tuesday, adding that the current interest rate levels are appropriate.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China has ample monetary policy tools and relatively large policy room to support its economy, the country's central bank said on Tuesday, adding that the current interest rate levels are appropriate.

Dangers from shadow banking and key institutions have been steadily resolved, said the People's Bank of China (PBOC) in a statement handed out before a press conference, adding that the country's financial risks are generally under control.

The banking sector's non-performing loan (NPL) ratio stood at 1.99 per cent currently, said the PBOC.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly