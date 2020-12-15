You are here

China industrial output rises 7% y-o-y in Nov; retail sales up 5% y-o-y

Tue, Dec 15, 2020 - 12:36 PM

nz_chinafactory_151261.jpg
China's industrial output rose 7 per cent in November from a year ago, in line with analyst expectations, data showed on Tuesday, expanding for the eighth straight month as robust exports drove a factory recovery from the coronavirus slump.
PHOTO: AFP

That compares with 6.9 per cent growth in October.

China's retail sales increased 5 per cent last month from a year earlier, just missing analysts' forecast for 5.2 per cent growth and faster than the 4.3 per cent gain in October.

Fixed asset investment increased 2.6 per cent in the first 11 months of the year from the same period in 2019, bang in line with forecast but faster than 1.8 per cent growth in the first 10 months of the year.

REUTERS

