You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China joins deal to get Covid-19 vaccine to poorer nations

Fri, Oct 09, 2020 - 11:02 AM

af_covax_091020.jpg
China has signed up to a deal to ensure future Covid-19 vaccines are distributed to developing countries, the biggest economy yet to join the World Health Organization-led bid to control the pandemic.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China has signed up to a deal to ensure future Covid-19 vaccines are distributed to developing countries, the biggest economy yet to join the World Health Organization-led bid to control the pandemic.

The Covax pledge to get vaccines to poorer nations as soon as they are...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Japan's real wages fall for sixth straight month as pandemic bites

China's services sector recovery gathers pace in Sept: Caixin PMI

Japan may push back deadline for casino host-city bids by a year: Yomiuri

Japan household spending, real wages extend Covid-driven declines

UK's Sunak plans carbon emissions tax to help rebuild economy: The Times

Trudeau fears 'disruptions' in event of tight US vote result

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 9, 2020 10:55 AM
Garage

Changing the business landscape with AI

ARTIFICIAL intelligence (AI) is a powerful workforce multiplier that is changing the business landscape. From...

Oct 9, 2020 10:37 AM
Companies & Markets

Suntec Reit eyes London foray with £430.6m acquisition of Nova buildings

SUNTEC Real Estate Investment Trust's (Suntec Reit) manager is looking to acquire a half stake in London's Nova...

Oct 9, 2020 10:21 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's real wages fall for sixth straight month as pandemic bites

[TOKYO] Japan's inflation-adjusted real wages fell for the sixth straight month in August, reflecting a big drop in...

Oct 9, 2020 10:19 AM
Technology

PlayStation inventor starts new career making robots for no pay

[TOKYO] Ken Kutaragi, the legendary inventor of the PlayStation gaming console, is taking on one of the hardest jobs...

Oct 9, 2020 10:17 AM
Government & Economy

China's services sector recovery gathers pace in Sept: Caixin PMI

[BEIJING] The recovery in China's service sector activity extended into a fifth straight month in September, an...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Ovens go cold at F&B chain Bakerzin after 22 years

Singapore offers Covid-19 insurance for short-term visitors

NEA, EDB and BCA launch three grants aimed at refrigeration, air-con sector

Singapore offers Covid-19 insurance for short-term visitors

Broker's take: CRCT a 'China behemoth in the making' with S$33b pipeline, says DBS

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for