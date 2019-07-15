China June industrial output up 6.3% y-o-y, beats forecasts, retail sales up 9.8%

China's trading partners and investors are closely watching the health of the world's second-largest economy as the year-long Sino-US trade war takes a heavier toll on businesses and investment, fuelling worries of a global recession.

[BEIJING] China's industrial output grew 6.3 per cent in June from a year earlier, official data showed on Monday, picking up from May's 17-year low and handily beating market expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had tipped a 5.2 per cent rise, compared with 5.0 per cent growth seen in May.

Fixed-asset investments for the first half of the year rose 5.8 per cent from a year earlier, according to data published by the National Bureau of Statistics, compared with a 5.5 per cent rise forecast by analysts.

Private sector investment in fixed assets, which make up 60 per cent of the country's total investments, rose 5.7 per cent in January-June, compared with a 5.3 per cent rise in January-May.

Retail sales for June rose 9.8 per cent in annual terms. Analysts had expected growth to cool to 8.3 per cent from May's 8.6 per cent.

REUTERS