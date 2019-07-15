You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China June industrial output up 6.3% y-o-y, beats forecasts, retail sales up 9.8%

Mon, Jul 15, 2019 - 10:13 AM

BP_ChinaGDP_150719_58.jpg
China's trading partners and investors are closely watching the health of the world's second-largest economy as the year-long Sino-US trade war takes a heavier toll on businesses and investment, fuelling worries of a global recession.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] China's industrial output grew 6.3 per cent in June from a year earlier, official data showed on Monday, picking up from May's 17-year low and handily beating market expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had tipped a 5.2 per cent rise, compared with 5.0 per cent growth seen in May.

Fixed-asset investments for the first half of the year rose 5.8 per cent from a year earlier, according to data published by the National Bureau of Statistics, compared with a 5.5 per cent rise forecast by analysts.

Private sector investment in fixed assets, which make up 60 per cent of the country's total investments, rose 5.7 per cent in January-June, compared with a 5.3 per cent rise in January-May.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Retail sales for June rose 9.8 per cent in annual terms. Analysts had expected growth to cool to 8.3 per cent from May's 8.6 per cent.

China's trading partners and investors are closely watching the health of the world's second-largest economy as the year-long Sino-US trade war takes a heavier toll on businesses and investment, fuelling worries of a global recession.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Italy business outlook improves sharply in Q2: survey

Australian economy stuck in sub-par growth, but to dodge recession: poll

Rouhani says Iran ready to talk to US if sanctions lifted

Rain, flooding follow Storm Barry as it spins north from New Orleans

Algeria ex-industry minister detained in graft probe

Erdogan says Turkey will make serious interest rate cuts: broadcaster

Editor's Choice

BT_20190715_CCWALLETTAN_3834803.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Garage

E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space

BP_Singapore Exchange_150719_5.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Junior miner, bullion-linked ETF on SGX rally on gold rush

BT_20190715_LTTOPLINE_3834860.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Accrelist turns around with final facelift

Most Read

1 35 employees kill themselves. Will their bosses go to jail?
2 Singapore not expecting full-year recession at this point, says DPM Heng Swee Keat
3 How low can GDP numbers go? DPM Heng rebuffs recession fears
4 Aberdeen to manage AIIB's US$500m ESG portfolio of Asian infrastructure bonds
5 Warren Buffett's electric cars are here

Must Read

BP_Singapore Exchange_150719_5.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Junior miner, bullion-linked ETF on SGX rally on gold rush

BT_20190715_CCWALLETTAN_3834803.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Garage

E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space

Jul 15, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Wilmar, United Engineers, HMI, Spackman, SPH, Yoma, AusGroup

BT_20190715_VIWING13_3834838.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Opinion

Positive moves to tackle shortage of Singapore MNCs

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly