You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China-linked cyberattacks likely as Malaysia reviews projects: security firm

Thu, Aug 16, 2018 - 9:40 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Chinese state-sponsored hackers may be targeting companies and state agencies in Malaysia as it looks to review several major projects linked to China's Belt and Road Initiative, cybersecurity firm FireEye Inc said on Wednesday.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who took power after an election win in May, will be in China on Friday seeking to renegotiate and possibly cancel billions of dollars worth of Chinese-invested projects authorised by his predecessor, Najib Razak.

China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), unveiled in 2013, aims to develop a network of land and sea links with South-east Asia, Central Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

FireEye said it had found indications that cyber espionage activities were increasing throughout South-east Asia, as China-based groups and others sought to gain information on BRI projects and deals.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Malaysia's recent political changes and its reassessment of China-backed projects put it at heightened risk of such activity, FireEye's head of global intelligence operations, Sandra Joyce, told a media briefing.

"Malaysia is looking more and more like a typical target of Chinese state-sponsored cyber activity," she said.

"As Chinese investments continue to be scrutinised, that is going to be a motivator for groups ... to gain more intelligence and information on the future of these projects."

The Malaysian prime minister's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while a spokesman for the foreign ministry declined to comment.

China opposes all forms of hacking, its foreign ministry told Reuters in a statement.

"China is a resolute protector of internet security, and advocates that the international community should jointly face internet security threats via dialogue and cooperation on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit," it added.

Ms Joyce said Malaysian targets could include any company or agency involved in a US$20-billion East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project.

The 688-km (428-mile) project, linking Malaysia's west coast with ports in the east, has been suspended pending discussions over pricing and graft allegations.

Mr Mahathir's government also halted work on two projects worth more than US$2.3 billion awarded to the China Petroleum Pipeline Bureau.

Ms Joyce said its observations on Malaysia were in keeping with developments in other countries with major BRI interests such as Belarus, which has been targeted by a Chinese group called Roaming Tiger.

FireEye said in July that a China-based group identified as TEMP.Periscope had interfered in a general election in Cambodia, breaching systems used by several Cambodian state agencies and political entities.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180816_ANGIPO16_3533376.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX eyes billion-dollar Reits, consumer, tech, healthcare IPOs in coming months

cs-generic13June-03.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Real Estate

Rush to beat cooling measures sends developers' sales to 16-month high

BT_20180816_YCTHAI16JPLF_3533457.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

ThaiBev to ramp up Vietnam operations

Most Read

1 From Morgan Stanley intern to COO for South-east Asia investment banking in just 7 years
2 Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing
3 Wangz Hotel being sold for S$46m
4 Singapore home prices won't pop without migrants
5 SGX eyes billion-dollar Reits, consumer, tech, healthcare IPOs in coming months
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2018-08-06T044616Z_1852675711_RC15C3FFBCC0_RTRMADP_3_HKEX-RESULTS.JPG
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forget HKEx; SGX carves out its own winning niche

nz-kei-150818.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel Land CFO Lim Kei Hin dies

Aug 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 16, 2018
Startups

Grab, Ping An form JV to deliver online healthcare services in South-east Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening