China manufacturing rebounds in March led by domestic demand

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Beijing
CHINA'S manufacturing activity rebounded strongly in March, two surveys showed, as the domestic economy shows its first signs of recovery and trade tensions with the United States eased.
China's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surprised on the upside growing for the first
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg