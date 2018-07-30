China offers to open discussions on post-Brexit trade deal: UK minister

China has offered to open discussions on a post-Brexit free trade deal with Britain, British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt said in Beijing on Monday.

Mr Hunt, appointed earlier this month following his predecessor Boris Johnson's resignation, was speaking at a press briefing following talks with his Chinese counterparts.

China's relations with Britain will remain unchanged through Brexit, Premier Li Keqiang told British Prime Minister Theresa May in Beijing in January.

REUTERS