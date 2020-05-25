You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China official in Hong Kong says some protest acts 'terrorist in nature'

Mon, May 25, 2020 - 6:22 PM

file7aq5772dw8x11lil5cgq.jpg
Mr Xie said the law tackled secession, subversion, foreign interference and terrorism and would only affect a small number of residents, while for the rest "there was absolutely no need to panic".
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] China's foreign ministry office in Hong Kong said on Monday some actions during last year's pro-democracy protests were "terrorist in nature" and "troublemakers" colluded with foreign forces, posing "imminent danger" to national security.

Xie Feng, commissioner of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong, made his remarks during a speech on proposed national security legislation in Hong Kong, in which he sought to reassure foreign investors they would not be affected.

Mr Xie said the law tackled secession, subversion, foreign interference and terrorism and would only affect a small number of residents, while for the rest "there was absolutely no need to panic".

"The legislation will alleviate the grave concerns among local and foreign business communities about the violent and terrorist forces," Mr Xie said.

His comments added to a chorus of strengthening government rhetoric against protesters in the Chinese-ruled city, where security officials cited cases involving explosives "commonly used in terrorist attacks overseas" as a growing concern.

SEE ALSO

Taiwan considers revoking Hong Kong's special status on law fears

The proposed legislation, which could also see Chinese intelligence agencies set up bases in one of the world's biggest financial hubs, sent Hong Kong's stock market tumbling last week and drew condemnation from Western governments.

Pro-democracy activists fear it would limit rights and freedoms guaranteed under a "one country, two systems" agreement made with Britain on Hong Kong's 1997 return to Chinese rule.

But Mr Xie said the legislation would, in fact, strengthened it and rights would be preserved.

"Do not be intimidated or misled, exploited by those with ulterior motives and in particular, do not be a rumour monger yourself, or join the anti-China forces in stigmatising or demonizing the legislation," he said, addressing "law-abiding citizens and foreign internationals who love Hong Kong".

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Fourth Covid-19 support package to focus heavily on jobs: Heng Swee Keat

Japan lifts Tokyo's state of emergency, eyes fresh stimulus

Taiwan considers revoking Hong Kong's special status on law fears

China says to take action if US undermines its interests in Hong Kong

Singapore may move to second phase of reopening at end-June: Lawrence Wong

President Halimah Yacob gives in-principle support to tap reserves for fourth Covid-19 support package

BREAKING NEWS

May 25, 2020 07:04 PM
Energy & Commodities

Singapore's APL England loses cargo in heavy Australian seas

[SYDNEY] A Singapore-flagged cargo ship lost at least 40 containers in deep waters off the coast of Sydney when they...

May 25, 2020 07:01 PM
Transport

Volkswagen loses landmark German case as diesel owners stand to receive damages

[KARLSRUHE] A German federal court judge ruled that Volkswagen has to pay compensation to motorists who purchased...

May 25, 2020 06:58 PM
Consumer

S Korean cafe hires robot barista to help with social distancing

[DAEJEON] The new robot barista at the cafe in Daejeon, South Korea, is courteous and swift as it seamlessly makes...

May 25, 2020 06:56 PM
Banking & Finance

Eurozone bond yields steady; focus remains on recovery fund

[LONDON] Eurozone bond yields were steady on Monday, as the market overlooked a paper from Austria, Sweden, Denmark...

May 25, 2020 06:53 PM
Transport

Renault must join French-German battery project: minister

[PARIS] Renault will have to join a French-German project developing batteries in order to receive a five billion...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.