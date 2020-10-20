China on a mission to become independent in chip supply chain

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Beijing
US sanctions on China's semiconductor industry are drying up its supply chain, with companies like Huawei scrambling to secure chips as quickly as possible from its suppliers.
In a bid to gain autonomy, China has set aside up to US$1.4 trillion to support the development of...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes