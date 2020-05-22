China plans national security laws for Hong Kong

Get our introductory offer at only
Hong Kong
CHINA will propose national security laws for Hong Kong in response to last year's often violent pro-democracy protests that plunged the city into its deepest turmoil since it returned to Chinese rule in 1997, state news agency Xinhua said.
The report confirmed what three...
