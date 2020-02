China quarantined 94 air passengers arriving from Seoul after three people on the flight were discovered to have fevers, state media reported on Wednesday.

The three passengers, all Chinese, arrived in the city of Nanjing on Tuesday morning and were discovered after customs personnel boarded the aircraft on landing to screen passengers for symptoms, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said.

AFP