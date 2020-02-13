China replaces head of its Hong Kong and Macau affairs office

Zhang Xiaoming will be removed as director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, the human resources ministry said, to be replaced by Xia Baolong, a 67-year-old vice-chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

[BEIJING] China is replacing the head of its office that oversees matters in Hong Kong, Beijing announced on Thursday, after months of anti-government protests in the Chinese-controlled territory.

Hong Kong has been rocked by months of pro-democracy, anti-government protests that began in early June, as residents demonstrated against China's increasing grip on the city.

Protesters have sought to pressure the local government with a combination of peaceful mass marches as well as more violent actions that have seen mainland-linked businesses vandalised, universities seized and the city's transport networks shut down for days.

The protests in the Asian financial hub led to the eventual withdrawal of a highly unpopular legislation to allow extraditions to China.

