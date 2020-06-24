You are here

China reports 12 new coronavirus cases on the mainland

Wed, Jun 24, 2020 - 8:49 AM

China had 12 new coronavirus cases on the mainland on June 23, down from 22 during the previous day, the country's health authority said on Wednesday.
Seven of the total were located in the capital Beijing, down from nine on the previous day. The capital has seen a new outbreak...

