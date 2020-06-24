China reports 12 new coronavirus cases on the mainland

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[SHANGHAI] China had 12 new coronavirus cases on the mainland on June 23, down from 22 during the previous day, the country's health authority said on Wednesday.
Seven of the total were located in the capital Beijing, down from nine on the previous day. The capital has seen a new outbreak...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes