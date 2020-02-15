You are here

China reports 143 new deaths from coronavirus on mainland on Feb 14

Sat, Feb 15, 2020 - 8:48 AM

nz_hospital_150240.jpg
The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China had reached 1,523 as of the end of Friday, up by 143 from the previous day, the country's National Health Commission said on Saturday morning.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China had reached 1,523 as of the end of Friday, up by 143 from the previous day, the country's National Health Commission said on Saturday morning.

The number of new deaths in China's central Hubei province from the coronavirus outbreak rose by 139 as of Friday.

Across mainland China, there were 2,641 new confirmed infections on Friday. The total accumulated number so far has reached 66,492.

REUTERS

 

