China reports 19 new Covid-19 cases, including 7 in Beijing

Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 8:41 AM

nz_beijing_300620.jpg
China on Tuesday reported 19 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for June 29, up from 12 a day earlier, the health authority said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] China on Tuesday reported 19 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for June 29, up from 12 a day earlier, the health authority said.

Of the new infections, seven were in Beijing, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The capital city had also reported seven new...

