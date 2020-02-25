You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China reports 71 more coronavirus deaths

Tue, Feb 25, 2020 - 9:17 AM

AB_hospital_250220.jpg
China on Tuesday reported another 71 deaths from the novel coronavirus, the lowest daily number of fatalities in over two weeks, which raised the toll to 2,663.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] China on Tuesday reported another 71 deaths from the novel coronavirus, the lowest daily number of fatalities in over two weeks, which raised the toll to 2,663.

The National Health Commission also reported 508 new confirmed cases, with all but nine in hard-hit Hubei province.

It is up from Monday's 409 cases nationwide.

Multiple provinces in China have reported zero new cases for several days in a row now, with the World Health Organization saying on Monday that the coronavirus epidemic has "peaked" in China.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the peak in China occurred between January 23 and February 2 and the number of new cases there "has been declining steadily since then".

SEE ALSO

Mastercard says coronavirus to hit first-quarter revenue

However, WHO expert Bruce Aylward, leader of a joint WHO-China mission of experts, warned on Monday of outbreaks in other countries "increasing at exponential growth rates".

Despite a downward trend in new case numbers, China continues to struggle to resume normal activity after the virus brought the world's second-largest economy to a standstill.

The country also decided to postpone its annual parliament session for the first time since the Cultural Revolution.

Tens of millions of people remain under lockdown in Hubei province, where the virus is believed to have originated late last year.

A slight easing of the lockdown in Wuhan, Hubei's capital, was retracted shortly after being announced on Monday.

AFP

Government & Economy

Bank of Korea seen cutting rates to record-low to battle coronavirus: poll

US still eyeing ways to curb sales to Huawei after Trump's chipmaker comments: sources

Japan's Nishimura says need to pay close attention on coronovirus impact

Pentagon adopts 'ethical principles' for artificial intelligence use

Trump gets down to business in India

Italy authorities urge calm as coronavirus cases stabilise

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 25, 2020 09:21 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 7.60...

Feb 25, 2020 09:20 AM
Companies & Markets

BreadTalk founder makes S$0.77-per-share offer in privatisation bid after Q4 net loss

BREADTALK Group's George Quek, his wife Katherine Lee and a substantial shareholder have together made a voluntary...

Feb 25, 2020 09:11 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, SIA, Ascendas Reit, BreadTalk, FCOT, Oxley, UMS

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday: 

Feb 25, 2020 08:55 AM
Consumer

Mastercard says coronavirus to hit first-quarter revenue

[BENGALURU] Mastercard Inc said on Monday its net revenue in the first quarter will take a hit of between 2 per cent...

Feb 25, 2020 08:53 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of Korea seen cutting rates to record-low to battle coronavirus: poll

[SEOUL] South Korea's central bank is expected to lower its policy rate to a record-low on Thursday, the third cut...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly