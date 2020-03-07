You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China reports almost all new infections outside Wuhan originated abroad

Sat, Mar 07, 2020 - 9:59 AM

nz_shanghai_070353.jpg
About a quarter of China's new confirmed cases and almost all of those outside the epidemic's epicentre in Wuhan originated outside the country on Friday, according to official data.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] About a quarter of China's new confirmed cases and almost all of those outside the epidemic's epicentre in Wuhan originated outside the country on Friday, according to official data.

Mainland China had 99 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Friday, the country's National Health Commission (NHC) said on Saturday, down from 143 cases a day earlier and marking the lowest number since Jan 20, when the NHC started to publish nationwide figures.

Outside of central China's Hubei province, there were 25 new confirmed cases reported on March 6, of which 24 came from outside China.

Most of these were in China's north-western Gansu province, from quarantined passengers who entered the provincial capital of Lanzhou on commercial flights from Iran between March 2 and March 5.

The capital Beijing reported four new cases on Friday, of which three came from Italy, according to a notice from the Beijing health commission posted on its official Weibo account on Saturday.

SEE ALSO

South Korea confirms 174 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 6,767

There were also three cases in Shanghai that originated abroad, and one in Guangdong province on Friday, according to the NHC.

The total nationwide number of cases that originated outside China reached 60 as of the end of Friday.

For the second day in a row, there were no new infections in Hubei outside of the provincial capital of Wuhan.

That brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 80,651.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China was 3,070 as of the end of Friday, up by 28 from the previous day.

The central province of Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported 28 new deaths. In the provincial capital of Wuhan, 21 people died.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

South Korea confirms 174 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 6,767

Trump 'dossier' author Christopher Steele rejects prosecutor's interview request

Argentina's eight coronavirus cases add uncertainty to already dismal economy

Mainland China reports 99 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on March 6

Migrant crisis at Greek-Turkish border in second week, EU mulls more aid

G20 finance leaders pledge 'appropriate' fiscal, monetary actions in coronavirus response

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 7, 2020 10:03 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea confirms 174 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 6,767

[SEOUL] South Korea on Saturday reported 174 additional coronavirus cases from late Friday, taking the national...

Mar 7, 2020 09:50 AM
Consumer

'It's pandemonium': virus panic buying hits Los Angeles

[LOS ANGELES] Sprinting shoppers, rationed mineral water and not a roll of toilet paper to be seen: panic-buying...

Mar 7, 2020 09:36 AM
Technology

Google told to show acquittal first in Spain right to be forgotten appeal

[MADRID] A Spanish court on Friday partially accepted Google's appeal against a ruling ordering it to erase news...

Mar 7, 2020 09:27 AM
Transport

US FAA proposes fining Boeing US$19.7m over 737 airplane sensors

[WASHINGTON] The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday proposed fining Boeing US$19.7 million for...

Mar 7, 2020 09:14 AM
Government & Economy

Trump 'dossier' author Christopher Steele rejects prosecutor's interview request

[WASHINGTON] The former British intelligence officer who produced a "dossier" linking Donald Trump and his...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.