China reports first case of new coronavirus variant: CDC publication

Fri, Jan 01, 2021 - 8:22 AM

China has detected its first imported case of the new coronavirus variant that is spreading rapidly around Britain, according to a publication run by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
PHOTO: AFP

[SHANGHAI] China has detected its first imported case of the new coronavirus variant that is spreading rapidly around Britain, according to a publication run by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

