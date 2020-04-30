You are here

China says has prepared pool of transport projects worth 800b yuan

Thu, Apr 30, 2020 - 11:23 AM

[BEIJING] China's transport ministry said on Thursday it has a pool of transportion projects with a total investment value of 800 billion yuan (S$160.13 billion) that can start as soon as funding is guaranteed, as policymakers look to kickstart the sputtering economy.

Ministry spokesperson Wu Chungeng also told reporters during a briefing that Chinese people in general still do not have a strong desire for travel during the upcoming May Day holiday break, which starts Friday and ends on May 5, as caution remains high following the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Those who opt to travel during the break will likely make short-range trips by car within their provinces, he said.

REUTERS

