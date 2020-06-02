You are here

China says sticking to climate pledges despite coronavirus outbreak

Tue, Jun 02, 2020 - 12:30 PM

[BEIJING] China will fully implement its commitment to nationally determined contributions (NDCs) on climate change despite the coronavirus outbreak, the country's environment ministry said on Tuesday.

China will submit on schedule a progress report on its NDC under the Paris climate agreement, which included peaking carbon dioxide emissions by around 2030, Liu Youbin, spokesman for the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, said at a monthly press conference in Beijing.

