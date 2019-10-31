You are here

China says to proceed with trade negotiations with US as planned

Thu, Oct 31, 2019 - 12:23 PM

China's commerce ministry said on Thursday that Beijing and Washington will proceed with the bilateral trade negotiations according to plan and that the talks are progressing well.
[BEIJING] China's commerce ministry said on Thursday that Beijing and Washington will proceed with the bilateral trade negotiations according to plan and that the talks are progressing well.

The ministry, in a statement, said the two sides remain in close communication and that the lead trade negotiators for Beijing and Washington will hold a telephone call on Friday.

US President Donald Trump said he hoped to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping next month to sign an interim trade deal during the Nov 16-17 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit next month in Chile, but Chilean officials cancelled the summit to focus on restoring law and order in the country amid violent protests.

