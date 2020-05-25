You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China says to take action if US undermines its interests in Hong Kong

Mon, May 25, 2020 - 6:00 PM

[BEIJING] China warned on Monday that it will take countermeasures if the United States insists on undermining its interests regarding Hong Kong, following the latest comments from Washington about possible sanctions over new national security legislation for the city.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters during a briefing that the US is trying to harm China's national security and said Beijing has lodged stern representations with Washington over White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien's comments that the security law for Hong Kong could lead to US sanctions.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China official in Hong Kong says some protest acts 'terrorist in nature'

Japan lifts Tokyo's state of emergency, eyes fresh stimulus

Taiwan considers revoking Hong Kong's special status on law fears

Singapore may move to second phase of reopening at end-June: Lawrence Wong

President Halimah Yacob gives in-principle support to tap reserves for fourth Covid-19 support package

Property agent group appeals to Chan Chun Sing to allow physical viewings of vacant units

BREAKING NEWS

May 25, 2020 06:22 PM
Government & Economy

China official in Hong Kong says some protest acts 'terrorist in nature'

[HONG KONG] China's foreign ministry office in Hong Kong said on Monday some actions during last year's pro-...

May 25, 2020 06:15 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold prices slip on rising US dollar, equities

[BENGALURU] Gold prices fell in holiday-thinned trade on Monday as the dollar strengthened and share markets rose,...

May 25, 2020 06:13 PM
Government & Economy

Japan lifts Tokyo's state of emergency, eyes fresh stimulus

[TOKYO] Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that Japan will lift a state of emergency for Tokyo and...

May 25, 2020 06:07 PM
Government & Economy

Taiwan considers revoking Hong Kong's special status on law fears

[TAIPEI] China's planned national security law may prompt Taiwan to revoke the special status it extends to Hong...

May 25, 2020 06:05 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close slightly higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished Monday with small gains, reversing a morning sell-off, but investors remain on...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.