China says WHO gave blessing for coronavirus vaccine emergency use programme

Sat, Sep 26, 2020 - 12:22 PM

The World Health Organization (WHO) has supported China's campaign to vaccinate certain people against coronavirus in July while clinical trials were still under way, a Chinese health official said on Friday, although some experts have expressed concern about the move.
[BEIJING] The World Health Organization (WHO) has supported China's campaign to vaccinate certain people against coronavirus in July while clinical trials were still under way, a Chinese health official said on Friday, although some experts have expressed concern about the move.

