China seeks US flexibility on some promises in the Phase 1 trade deal

Tue, Feb 04, 2020 - 12:20 AM

[BEIJING] Chinese officials are hoping that the United States will agree to flexibility on some promises in the Phase 1 trade deal as China deals with the outbreak of coronavirus, a Bloomberg reporter said on Monday.

The US-China trade deal has a clause that the countries consult in the event of "a natural disaster or other unforeseeable event", the reporter said.

The death toll in China from the newly identified virus, which emerged in Wuhan, capital of the central province of Hubei, has risen to 361 as of Sunday. 

REUTERS

