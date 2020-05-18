You are here

China sees post-lockdown rise in air pollution: study

Mon, May 18, 2020 - 11:12 AM

ym-chnairpollution-180520.jpg
China's levels of some air pollutants have risen back to above last year's levels after dropping when the government imposed strict lockdown measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study published on Monday.
PHOTO: AFP

[BRUSSELS] China's levels of some air pollutants have risen back to above last year's levels after dropping when the government imposed strict lockdown measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study published on Monday.

The rebound was likely due to industrial activity...

