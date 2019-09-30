You are here

China September factory activity shrinks for 5th month: official PMI

Mon, Sep 30, 2019 - 9:17 AM

China’s factory activity shrank for the fifth straight month in September, an official survey showed on Monday, pointing to persistent downward pressure on the world’s second-biggest economy as it navigates a trade war with the United States.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

The official Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was at 49.8 in September, slightly higher than 49.5 in August, the survey from the statistics bureau showed. The 50-point mark separates expansion from contraction on a monthly basis.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast the PMI would remain flat at 49.5 from August.

