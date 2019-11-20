You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China sets up 147.2b yuan fund to upgrade manufacturing: Shanghai Sec News

Wed, Nov 20, 2019 - 8:54 AM

nz_manufacturing_201161.jpg
China has set up a 147.2 billion yuan national investment fund to promote the transformation and upgrading of the country's manufacturing industry, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SHANGHAI] China has set up a 147.2 billion yuan national investment fund to promote the transformation and upgrading of the country's manufacturing industry, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday.

The fund, with a registered capital of 147.2 billion yuan (S$28.6 billion), will invest in both growth-stage and mature companies in areas such as new materials, next-generation information technology (IT) and power equipment, the newspaper said.

The new fund will invest throughout the entire manufacturing industry value chain, the article said, citing Zhang Yuzhe, a researcher at the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

The fund was set up by 20 stockholders, with the Ministry of Finance holding a 15.29 per cent stake as the biggest shareholder, according to a separate report by the official Xinhua News Agency.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

CRRC Corp, China's state-owned railway equipment maker, said in a statement on Monday that it plans to invest an initial 25 million yuan in the fund.

SEE ALSO

China factory gate prices falter, while inflation soars to near 8-year high

China has previously set up national funds that invest in the country's advanced manufacturing and integrated circuit sectors.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Japan exports post worst fall in 3 years as shipments to US, China slide

US Senate in unanimous support for Hong Kong protesters

Migrants found alive in refrigerated truck on Dutch-UK ferry

Climate impacts 'to cost world US$7.9t' by 2050

In testy leadership debate, UK PM Johnson promises quick Brexit

Trump says media 'sick' over health rumours

BREAKING

Nov 20, 2019 09:21 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 4.00...

Nov 20, 2019 09:14 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Mapletree NAC Trust, Ascendas India Trust, Aspial, Willas-Array, GS

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Wednesday:

Nov 20, 2019 09:05 AM
Transport

Canada's largest railroad hit by strike, putting Trudeau in hot seat

[MONTREAL] Thousands of workers at Canada's largest railway went on strike for the first time in a decade on Tuesday...

Nov 20, 2019 09:00 AM
Garage

Eastern Pacific, Techstars launch maritime startup accelerator

SINGAPORE ship management company Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) has...

Nov 20, 2019 08:58 AM
Energy & Commodities

Exxon's credit rating outlook lowered by Moody's on cash burn

[HOUSTON] Exxon Mobil Corp had the outlook on its top-notch debt rating lowered by Moody's Investors Service Inc to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly