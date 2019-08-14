You are here

China sticking to Sept US trade talks after tariff delay

Wed, Aug 14, 2019 - 1:25 PM

China's Hong Kong affairs office condemned what it called "near-terrorist acts" at Hong Kong's airport and reiterated support for local authorities to severely punish those responsible amid an escalating crisis in the Chinese-controlled city.
[BEIJING] Chinese officials are sticking to their plan to visit Washington in September for face-to-face trade meetings, people familiar with the matter said, signalling that talks remain on track for now despite an abrupt escalation in tariff threats this month.

The US on Tuesday delayed the imposition of some new tariffs after top negotiators spoke on the phone, with President Donald Trump saying the encounter was "very productive", and that he thinks Beijing wants to "do something dramatic" to end the impasse.

That said, Chinese negotiators are not very optimistic of any imminent progress, one of the people said. Officials are unlikely to make concessions in the run up to Oct 1, the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic, the person said.

S&P 500 futures erased their losses, the yen pared gains and the yuan rose slightly on the news. The Ministry of Commerce did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tensions between the world's two biggest economies rose significantly this month after Mr Trump said he would tariff another US$300 billion of Chinese goods, prompting Beijing to halt US agricultural purchases and allow the yuan to weaken. The escalation brought into question whether talks planned for September would still go ahead, with Mr Trump saying it's "fine" if they don't.

Though Mr Trump has often denied his tariffs have any impact on consumer prices and insists their cost is being borne by China, he also said the delay had been made "so it won't be relevant to the Christmas shopping season".

Prospects for genuine progress in trade talks are low, especially as Chinese President Xi Jinping tackles weeks-long protests in Hong Kong that his government blames the US for instigating.

Whether or not the talks actually take place also depends on developments between now and then, according to one of the people. The next call between the negotiating teams will be in two weeks.

Aug 14, 2019
Growth downgrades, heightened risks and the stimulus question

Aug 14, 2019
Temasek's Heliconia takes stake in gaming chair firm Secretlab

Aug 14, 2019
Singapore banks can be the rock for wealth clients

