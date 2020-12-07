You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China suspends beef imports from sixth Australian beef supplier

Mon, Dec 07, 2020 - 7:38 PM

[BEIJING] China said on Monday it had suspended imports of beef from Australia's Meramist, the sixth supplier to face such a move in a country that is one of China's main meat suppliers.

China, which did not say why it took the latest decision, has already banned imports from five other Australian beef suppliers this year, citing reasons that have included issues with labelling and health certificates.

Australia's ties with top trade partner China, already strained, significantly deteriorated after Canberra called for an enquiry into the origins of the coronavirus.

China stopped receiving applications and registration for beef exports from the Meramist plant from Dec 7, China's General Administration of Customs said in a notice on its website, without giving a reason.

The company could not immediately be reached for comment.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In May, China banned imports from four of Australia's largest meat processors citing issues with labelling and health certificates. In August, it suspended imports from a fifth plant.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

South-east Asia's Internet economy on the cusp of big change, says Google chief

Door will 'always be open' for India to rejoin RCEP trade pact: PM Lee

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Philip Jeyaretnam appointed Judicial Commissioner of the Supreme Court

Pounds dives on report Johnson to abandon Brexit talks

Indonesia receives over a million Chinese Covid-19 vaccine doses

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 7, 2020 07:38 PM
Energy & Commodities

Ezion unit wins US$83.4m contract to transport and install wind turbines

A WHOLLY-owned subsidiary of Ezion Holdings, Teras Offshore, has landed a contract for US$83.4 million from Foxwell...

Dec 7, 2020 07:27 PM
Companies & Markets

Solve yawning income gap, and make another billion? DBS throws down gauntlet

SINGAPORE'S new nationwide financial data sharing initiative can help banks narrow the income inequality gap...

Dec 7, 2020 06:46 PM
Banking & Finance

South-east Asia's Internet economy on the cusp of big change, says Google chief

CLOSING the digital divide and deepening partnerships between governments and businesses are key for a more...

Dec 7, 2020 06:41 PM
Government & Economy

Door will 'always be open' for India to rejoin RCEP trade pact: PM Lee

Ahead of starting its term as coordinator of Asean-India dialogue relations in 2021, Singapore looks forward to...

Dec 7, 2020 06:30 PM
Garage

Trust in technology has to be earned, not claimed, says Microsoft chief

DISRUPTIONS from the pandemic could accelerate tech adoption by financial services, but trust in technology has to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: Singtel, Sea jump after digital-bank win; iFast, Razer sink

Stocks to watch: DBS, OCBC, UOB, Singtel, Keppel, Sabana Reit, iFast, Japfa

Giant Japanese steel mill signals pandemic-recovery taking root

Flush with cash, Chinese hog producer builds world's largest pig farm

Pounds dives on report Johnson to abandon Brexit talks

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for