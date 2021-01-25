You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China-Taiwan tensions rise days into Biden presidency

Beijing dispatches bomber planes and fighter jets into island's air defence zone for second day
Mon, Jan 25, 2021 - 5:50 AM

Taipei

CHINESE air force planes including 12 fighter jets entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone for a second day on Sunday, Taiwan said, as tensions rise near the island just days into US President Joe Biden's new administration.

China views democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, and has in the past few months increased military activity near the island.

But China's activities over the weekend mark a ratcheting up with fighters and bombers being dispatched rather than reconnaissance aircraft as had generally been the case in recent weeks.

After eight Chinese bomber planes and four fighter jets flew into Taiwan's defence zone on Saturday, between mainland Taiwan and the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands in the South China Sea, a further 15 flew into the same air space on Sunday, Taiwan said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Taiwan's Defence Ministry said China sent six J-10 fighters, four J-16s, two SU-30s, a Y-8 reconnaissance aircraft and two Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft.

Taiwan's air force was sent up to respond, it added.

"Airborne alert sorties had been tasked, radio warnings issued and air defence missile systems deployed to monitor the activity," the ministry said.

China has yet to comment. It has previously said such actions are aimed at defending the country's sovereignty and designed to act as a warning against "collusion" between the United States and Taiwan.

The move is likely to further concern Washington, which on Saturday urged China to stop pressuring Taiwan and reaffirmed its commitment to the island and desire to deepen ties.

Earlier on Sunday, the US military said that an aircraft carrier group led by the USS Theodore Roosevelt had entered the disputed South China Sea to promote "freedom of the seas".

Mr Biden was sworn into office only last Wednesday. His administration says its commitment to Taiwan is "rock-solid".

The US, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but is bound by law to provide the island with the means to defend itself. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Cutting Budget deficit while sustaining positive fiscal impulse a knotty endeavour

Forced digitalisation of firms opens 'tech-lite' window for non-tech grads

2020 property investment up even as retail consumption slides

Global economic recovery delayed by slow vaccine roll-outs

Indonesia sees downside risks to Q1 growth on virus curbs, natural disasters

No Europe deaths seen directly tied to Covid jabs

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 25, 2021 05:50 AM
Banking & Finance

StashAway crosses US$1b in assets under management

ROBO-ADVISER StashAway has attracted more than US$1 billion in assets under management in three-and-a-half-years....

Jan 24, 2021 09:37 PM
Companies & Markets

USP Group seeks US$11m in damages from 5 parties associated with acquisition of production plants

WATCH-listed USP Group announced in a regulatory update on Sunday that it is seeking US$11 million in damages from...

Jan 24, 2021 09:01 PM
Companies & Markets

Jumbo unit inks joint venture to sell Teochew fishball and minced meat noodles

FOOD and beverage (F&B) play Jumbo Group announced on Sunday that its indirect wholly owned subsidiary has...

Jan 24, 2021 05:02 PM
Real Estate

Parc Central Residences executive condominium about 60% sold

SOME 414 units of the 700-unit executive condominium Parc Central Residences were sold at an average price of S$1,...

Jan 24, 2021 04:21 PM
Companies & Markets

F J Benjamin receives in-principle approval from SGX for transfer to Catalist board

MAINBOARD-LISTED retailer FJ Benjamin Holdings announced in a regulatory update on Sunday that it has obtained an in...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Jumbo unit inks joint venture to sell Teochew fishball and minced meat noodles

Parc Central Residences executive condominium about 60% sold

USP Group seeks US$11m in damages from 5 parties associated with acquisition of production plants

F J Benjamin receives in-principle approval from SGX for transfer to Catalist board

Central-region condos drive Singapore's private home prices to all-time high

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for