You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China to consider US request to shift tariffs on farm goods

Tue, Apr 16, 2019 - 7:29 AM

lwx_soybeans_160419_40.jpg
Last July, China had levied punitive tariffs on American goods including soy, corn, wheat, cotton, rice, beef, pork and poultry in response to US duties.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] China is considering a US request to shift some tariffs on key agricultural goods to other products so the Trump administration can sell any eventual trade deal as a win for farmers ahead of the 2020 election, people familiar with the situation said.

The step would involve China moving retaliatory duties it imposed starting last July on US$50 billion worth of US goods to non-agricultural imports, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions were private. The shift is because the US doesn't intend to lift its own duties on US$50 billion of Chinese imports even if an agreement to resolve the trade war between the two nations is reached, one of the people said.

Another person said China would consider shifting the tariffs to make it easier to meet a proposal to buy an additional US$30 billion a year more of US agricultural goods on top of pre-trade war levels as part of a final deal. Last July, China had levied punitive tariffs on American goods including soy, corn, wheat, cotton, rice, beef, pork and poultry in response to US duties.

A spokesperson for the US Trade Representative didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. China's Commerce Ministry didn't respond to faxed questions.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

POLITICAL COSTS

The bartering shows that both sides are taking political considerations into account as negotiations drag on to end the trade war, which has rattled financial markets for months. An outcome that completely removes punitive tariffs looks increasingly unlikely as Trump looks to hone his campaign message and continues to threaten the European Union, India and other countries with trade actions.

The people didn't specify which other goods would receive higher tariffs instead of agricultural products. Other top imports included aircraft engines and parts, semiconductors, passenger cars and chemicals.

China also may take action on non-tariff barriers that have affected agricultural goods. The commerce ministry in Beijing on Monday said it would review whether to continue anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures on US distillers' dried grains, a by-product of corn ethanol production that's used in animal feed.

Over the weekend, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the US and China were "hopefully getting very close to the final round" and discussing whether to hold more in-person trade talks. He also said the US is open to facing "repercussions" if it doesn't live up to its commitments in a potential trade deal, a sign that the two sides are edging closer to an accord.

Under the proposed agreement, China would commit by 2025 to buy more US commodities, including soybeans and energy products, and allow 100 per cent foreign ownership for US companies operating in China as a binding pledge that can trigger retaliation from the US if left unfulfilled, people familiar with the situation said earlier this month.

 

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

US measles cases surge nearly 20% in early April: CDC

India cuts trade deficit with China by US$10b: sources

Regulator taking light touch on fast-moving telco sector

US online lenders reduce risk on concern over looming recession

Revised voter rolls for next General Election open for viewing

EU to begin trade talks with US to eliminate tariffs on industrial goods

Editor's Choice

BT_20190416_LSPERPS_3754497.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge

lwx_ hyflux _160419_1.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux sues SM Investments; appoints Nicky Tan as adviser

Apr 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Asian Pay TV Trust up 22% as Foxconn-linked manager mulls options

Most Read

1 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
2 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
3 Coffee price crisis means hipsters could lose their specialty blends
4 Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here
5 ST Engineering unit gets US government go-ahead to buy engine parts maker

Must Read

BT_20190416_LSPERPS_3754497.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge

lwx_ hyflux _160419_1.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux sues SM Investments; appoints Nicky Tan as adviser

BT_20190416_ABIMDA_3754775.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Regulator taking light touch on fast-moving telco sector

lwx_JPM_160419_4.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Government & Economy

US online lenders reduce risk on concern over looming recession

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening