You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China to counter latest US tariffs as Trump vows deal on US terms

Thu, Aug 15, 2019 - 11:01 PM

file76o2lyhjuhd67gsymbm.jpg
China on Thursday vowed to counter the latest US tariffs on US$300 billion of Chinese goods but called on the United States to meet it halfway on a potential trade deal.
SPH

[BEIJING] China on Thursday vowed to counter the latest US tariffs on US$300 billion of Chinese goods but called on the United States to meet it halfway on a potential trade deal, as US President Donald Trump said any pact would have to be on America's terms.

The Chinese finance ministry said in a statement that Washington's tariffs, set to start next month, violated a consensus reached between Mr Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a June summit in Japan to resolve their disputes via negotiation.

In a separate statement, China's foreign ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said, "We hope the US will meet China halfway, and implement the consensus of the two heads of the two countries in Osaka."

China hopes to find mutually acceptable solutions through dialogue and consultation on the basis of equality and mutual respect, she added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Trump, who is seeking re-election in 2020 and had made the economy and his tough stance on China a key part of his 2016 campaign for the White House, on Thursday said any agreement must meet US demands.

"China, frankly, would love to make a deal, and it's got to be a deal on proper terms. It's got to be a deal, frankly, on our terms. Otherwise, what's the purpose?" Mr Trump said in an interview on New Hampshire radio station WGIR.

The trade picture is further complicated by continuing unrest in Hong Kong, which Mr Trump on Wednesday tied to any possible agreement, saying Mr Xi must first work out the situation in the territory with protesters.

On Thursday, he used Twitter to call on the Chinese president to personally meet with protesters to spur "a happy and enlightened ending to the Hong Kong problem."

Mr Trump and Mr Xi in June had agreed to restart trade talks after negotiations stalled earlier this year. But earlier this month, the Trump administration said it would slap duties beginning Sept 1 on US$300 billion of Chinese goods, which would effectively cover all of China's exports to the United States.

Mr Trump backed off part of the plan this week, delaying duties on certain items such as cellphones, laptops and other consumer goods, in the hopes of blunting their impact on US holiday sales. Tariffs will still apply to those products starting in mid-December.

The move has roiled global markets and further unnerved investors as the trade dispute between the world's two largest economies stretches into its second year with no end in sight.

China's threat to impose countermeasures further sent global stocks sprawling on Thursday with oil also deepening its slide over recession fears, although US stocks opened higher on Thursday amid strong retail sales data.

Mr Trump, in his radio interview on Thursday, dismissed investors' worries.

"We had a couple of bad days but ... we're going to have some very good days because we had to take on China," he told WGIR.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

US business inventories unchanged; retail stocks revised down

US manufacturing output drops in July

US bid to seize Iranian tanker halts its release from Gibraltar

China will not "sit on its hands" if Hong Kong protests intensify, says UK ambassador

US retail sales surge in July in boost to economy

UK's Labour vows to bring down PM Johnson and delay Brexit

Editor's Choice

nz_indonesiaskyline_150822.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
ASEAN Business

Singapore startups tapping new buzz in Indonesia as test bed

BT_20190815_SPCAROUSELL15_3863045.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Garage

Carousell's monetising push quadruples 2018 sales, but it's still US$25m in the red

BT_20190815_AGYZJ15_3862943.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang chairman takes leave to assist in 'confidential' probe

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Piermont Grand.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Real Estate

1,556 private homes including EC units sold in July, up 89% from June: URA

doc76o7bmi9uk09ua6tfe5_doc76f0rqjbmdsioo5cfhr.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

krisenergy.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

KrisEnergy applies for debt moratorium; Keppel expresses support as creditor

BP_Temasek_150819_59.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Technology

Temasek sells stakes in Thai telco Intouch, the former Shin Corp, for US$506m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly